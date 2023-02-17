2023 runDisney Princess Half Marathon Merchandise Preview

Disney Parks has shared a sneak peek at the merchandise available during this year’s runDisney 2023 Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

The 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE countdown continues with less than a week until runners make their way to the Walt Disney World

Earlier today, Disney shared a first look at some of the enchanting merchandise that will be available starting Thursday, February 23, at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

This year’s event merchandise collection takes inspiration from Disney’s royal women and everyone behind them, from whom they draw their strength. The people they lean on, the people they care for, the people who came before them, and those who believe in what each of them can achieve. Event weekend participants will find a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” finisher products, including shirts in multiple styles and jackets showcasing the race weekend artwork.

Other exciting products include weekend logo headwear, CORKCICLE drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets and a Loungefly backpack! Whether you’re taking on 3.1 or 19.3 magical miles, participants in the weekend events will find something worth taking home.

Runners can also look to add a little more sparkle to their accomplishments with official event charms from Pandora Jewelry. Participants can stop by the event merchandise location in AdventHealth Arena or at the Pandora Jewelry booth in the Athletic Center to pick theirs up.

Be on the lookout for these commemorative items and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Thursday, February 23, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Royal runners looking to access the first day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop can do so from the comfort of your Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home by joining a virtual queue! Keep in mind, the virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the Expo. For more information on the virtual queue process, please visit here