Extended Ticket Offers, PhotoPass Offers, And More Revealed For Domestic Disney Parks

Lots of news came out of a single email that was sent out by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro earlier this afternoon. While some were showstopping announcements, others were included that were still newsworthy. Take a look at everything we’ve learned this afternoon.

Earlier Park Hopping Time

Beginning February 4, 2023, guests who enter a Disneyland Resort theme park with a Magic Key pass or a Park Hopper ticket may begin crossing over between the parks two hours earlier – starting at 11 a.m. PT. More information can be found in our article about this here.

$104 Park Ticket Extension

The Disneyland Resort reservation calendar will offer nearly two months worth of $104 park ticket dates throughout 2023, which means additional opportunities to enjoy the lowest one-day, one-park ticket price. This will allow guests to enjoy new offerings like “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland park, “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, all opening January 27. Dates will also be available during returning favorite festivals, giving the opportunity to enjoy classic attractions, delicious food and beverage offerings, and more.

Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Digital Attraction Photos

As a “thank-you” to Disneyland Resort guests, Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads captured on any Disney PhotoPass available attraction during a park visit will be complimentary for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app starting February 4, throughout the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort. More information can be found about this in our article here.

More Magic Key program

Disneyland Resort has announced that they will make select Magic Key passes available for new sales from time to time throughout 2023 as pass inventory becomes available. No specific dates were mentioned, but stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com as information will be provided as it becomes available. Locals can still take advantage of a special Southern California resident ticket offer ifor eligible guests to purchase a special 3-day weekday ticket valid through May 25.

Complimentary Self-Parking Returns to Disney Resort hotels

Effective immediately, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner. More information can be found in our post here.

Annual Passholder Park reservation Requirements To Be Relaxed For Afternoon Visits / Passholder PhotoPass Offer

Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Pass blockout dates will continue to apply like they do today. More information can be found in our full post here.

Passholders will also receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience (age restrictions apply).

Disney will announce a start date with Passholders soon for when these offerings will become available, as well as a new offering that is planned where you can create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from your theme park visits.

Attraction Photo Downloads with Disney Genie+ Service

Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge. Attraction photos are taken while in the parks at more than a dozen of the most popular attractions including Space Mountain, Slinky Dog Dash, Test Track, Expedition Everest and more. An exact launch date will be announced at a later time.