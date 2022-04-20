Your Photos Can Be on a New Virtual Mural on Cinderella Castle

When you visit Walt Disney World, taking photos is a must to capture those memories of your magical vacation forever. In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, there are some new Disney PhotoPass options available. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, Disney PhotoPass service is introducing, Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories .

. This will let you virtually transform Cinderella Castle with your photos.

When you are visiting Magic Kingdom

Once you get started, you will select a portrait-oriented Disney PhotoPass photo from your gallery within the My Disney Experience app.

If you don't want to use one of those photos, you can choose from a collection of images featuring Disney icons and characters.

This will cost $9.99 to use.

You'll be able to choose an available section of Cinderella Castle to digitally pin your photo.

You and other guests will be able to view it during visits to Magic Kingdom Park throughout the celebration and for at least three years.

There will be a special video of your photo flying from Cinderella Castle that can be downloaded and shared.

You can then download a high-resolution version of your PIN photo from your Disney PhotoPass gallery without watermarks. You will have the original as well as a special version with a border that includes your first name.

There will be a special personalized border if you are a cast member, annual passholder, Disney Vacation Club Member, or Club 33 Member.

Since Walt Disney World would not be what it is without its cast members, they will be able to participate as well. They will each receive a complimentary entitlement for this offering.