Carousel Coffee Officially Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Carousel Coffee has officially opened at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and the occasion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- Cast Members gathered yesterday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Carousel Coffee and welcome guests to try all the tasty new treats.
- Carousel Coffee replaced Dundry’s Sundries near the lobby area of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn at Walt Disney World.
- The location will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily.
- This new location will be guests’ new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee in its yummy sips.
- The full menu for Carousel Coffee has been posted on DisneyWorld.com, but here are some highlights:
- Specialty iced and frozen coffees with flavors to suit the season
- Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – Fresh-squeezed lemon juice blended with pomegranate green tea and just a touch of agave
- Crunchy Raspberry Danish – Crispy sugar dough layers, hibiscus fondant and raspberry
- New Jersey Crumb Cake – Moist butter cake topped with cinnamon crumbs
- Take a closer look at some of these items in our previous post.
