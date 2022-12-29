Carousel Coffee Officially Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Carousel Coffee has officially opened at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and the occasion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

What’s Happening:

Cast Members gathered yesterday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Carousel Coffee and welcome guests to try all the tasty new treats.

Carousel Coffee replaced Dundry’s Sundries near the lobby area of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn at Walt Disney World

The location will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily.

This new location will be guests’ new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee in its yummy sips.

The full menu for Carousel Coffee has been posted on DisneyWorld.com Specialty iced and frozen coffees with flavors to suit the season Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – Fresh-squeezed lemon juice blended with pomegranate green tea and just a touch of agave Crunchy Raspberry Danish – Crispy sugar dough layers, hibiscus fondant and raspberry New Jersey Crumb Cake – Moist butter cake topped with cinnamon crumbs

