Carousel Coffee Officially Opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Carousel Coffee has officially opened at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, and the occasion was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

What’s Happening:

  • Cast Members gathered yesterday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Carousel Coffee and welcome guests to try all the tasty new treats.
  • Carousel Coffee replaced Dundry’s Sundries near the lobby area of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn at Walt Disney World.
  • The location will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily.
  • This new location will be guests’ new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee in its yummy sips.

  • The full menu for Carousel Coffee has been posted on DisneyWorld.com, but here are some highlights:
    • Specialty iced and frozen coffees with flavors to suit the season
    • Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – Fresh-squeezed lemon juice blended with pomegranate green tea and just a touch of agave
    • Crunchy Raspberry Danish – Crispy sugar dough layers, hibiscus fondant and raspberry
    • New Jersey Crumb Cake – Moist butter cake topped with cinnamon crumbs
  • Take a closer look at some of these items in our previous post.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning