Disneyland Resort Updating the Process of Charging to Your Room for Hotel Guests

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disneyland Resort hotels are making an update to the way guests will be able to make charges to their room starting next week.

  • Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, Guests wishing to charge items to their room at participating Merchandise or Food & Beverage locations must use the Disneyland app.
  • Hotel room keys will no longer be accepted as a way to charge to the room.
  • In order to access the Charge to Room option, Guests must first link their hotel reservation in the Disneyland app.
  • From the My Hotel Reservation screen, Guests can select “Charge to Hotel Room” to pull up a barcode participating locations can scan.

ICYMI – More Disneyland Resort news:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning