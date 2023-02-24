Disneyland Resort Updating the Process of Charging to Your Room for Hotel Guests

Disneyland Resort hotels are making an update to the way guests will be able to make charges to their room starting next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, Guests wishing to charge items to their room at participating Merchandise or Food & Beverage locations must use the Disneyland app.

Hotel room keys will no longer be accepted as a way to charge to the room.

In order to access the Charge to Room option, Guests must first link their hotel reservation in the Disneyland app.

From the My Hotel Reservation screen, Guests can select “Charge to Hotel Room” to pull up a barcode participating locations can scan.

