Photos: Construction Continues on San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

After learning some new details about San Fransokyo Square earlier this week, we decided to take a trip out to Disney California Adventure to see how construction was going on the new land.

Back at D23 Expo 2022, Disney Parks announced that Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure park will turn into San Fransokyo, the city that played home to Hiro, Baymax, and their friends from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Big Hero 6 .

. Work is well underway, converting the wharf into the new land.

With the ongoing work, guests can use a detour to get to the open areas of the wharf.

More on San Fransokyo Square:

San Fransokyo Square will transport guests to the not-too-distant future in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop.

An iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

Once you cross the bridge, you’ll catch a view of the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky. Clues to the area’s storied and charming past can be found in the details throughout San Fransokyo Square.

Outside a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo, you may have the opportunity to encounter Baymax.

Pacific Wharf has been standing since Disney’s California Adventure opened in 2001, and is home to eateries featuring sourdough bread, ice cream sundaes, delicious Mexican fare, Asian dishes and more. Good news for longtime park fans, you’ll still be able to enjoy all your favorite Pacific Wharf dining locations during this transformation and when San Fransokyo Square is completed this summer, you’ll find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections. The new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería draws inspiration from its tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish. Outside will be a fun and inviting beer garden decorated with festoon lights and papel picado.