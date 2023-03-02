Disney+ Teases Potential Collaboration with Miley Cyrus

by |
Tags: , ,

Today, Disney+ tweeted out lyrics from Miley Cyrus’ newest song, “Flowers,” leading many to speculate a potential collaboration.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Disney+ Twitter account tweeted the lyrics “I can buy myself flowers” which comes from Miley Cyrus’ newest hit song, “Flowers.”

  • Multiple entertainment reporters on Twitter reported that Cyrus also started following Disney+ on Twitter and Instagram.

  • The official Freeform Twitter account replied to the Disney+ account with lyrics from another song, “Fly on the Wall.”

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now