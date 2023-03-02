Disney+ Teases Potential Collaboration with Miley Cyrus

Today, Disney+ tweeted out lyrics from Miley Cyrus’ newest song, “Flowers,” leading many to speculate a potential collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney+ Twitter account tweeted the lyrics “I can buy myself flowers” which comes from Miley Cyrus’ newest hit song, “Flowers.”
- Multiple entertainment reporters on Twitter reported that Cyrus also started following Disney+ on Twitter and Instagram.
- The official Freeform Twitter account replied to the Disney+ account with lyrics from another song, “Fly on the Wall.”
- Cyrus will release her new album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” on Friday, March 10th, so perhaps we’ll be seeing some sort of documentary akin to others Disney+ has produced, such as:
- This would mark a homecoming for Miley Cyrus, as she famously kicked off her career as Hannah Montana in the titular Disney Channel series and subsequent feature film.
