The teaser trailer is now available for Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic. This will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ April 28, 2023.

, a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the teaser trailer and key art for the original movie directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), and get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Jude Law ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore )

) Alexander Molony ( The Reluctant Landlord )

) Ever Anderson ( Resident Evil: The Final Chapter )

) Yara Shahidi ( Grown-ish )

) Alyssa Wapanatâhk

Joshua Pickering ( A Discovery of Witches )

) Jacobi Jupe

Molly Parker ( House of Cards )

) Alan Tudyk ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story )

) Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show)

Director/co-writer David Lowery says, “In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.