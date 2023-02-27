Gabriel Iglesias Added To Cast of “The Santa Clauses” As Series Regular

Actor and Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is joining the cast of the hit Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses, where he’ll play the optimistic owner of a Santa-themed Theme Park, according to Deadline.

Actor/Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, best known for his “Fluffy” persona, is reportedly joining the cast of the Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses as a series regular.

as a series regular. Iglesias recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

He will reportedly take on the role of Kris Kringle, the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Happy and perpetually optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas might not be enough.

In the second season of the Disney+ series, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in the first season. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott has turned his focus toward training his son to eventually take over the family business.

Recently, it was also revealed that Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet would also be joining the series as Magnus Antas, AKA The Mad Santa. Both are additions to a growing cast list that sees returning regulars Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, Matilda Lawler and additional guest stars, Marta Kessler, Liam Kyle, Isabella Bennett, Sasha Knight, Ruby Jay, Mia Lynn Bangunan, and Laura San Giacomo.