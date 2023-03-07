Impressions de France Reduced to 30 Minutes of Showtimes a Day at EPCOT

Impressions de France, one of the last remaining and largely unaltered, original EPCOT attractions, has been seeing a reduction in operating hours over the last few years. Those hours have now gotten even shorter, with the attraction now only operating for 30 minutes each day!

  • Ever since the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along opened at EPCOT in early 2020, it has been sharing the France pavilion theater with Impressions de France.
  • Typically, Beauty and the Beast would kick-off the day, with Impressions de France taking over in the evening, around 6:30 p.m.
  • Now, updated hours on the official Walt Disney World website show that Impressions de France will only perform from 9:00-9:30 a.m. most days.
  • This gives enough time for one, maybe two performances. Nevermind the location in the back of the park, giving guests very little time to get back to the pavilion.
  • On days when EPCOT offers Early Theme Park Entry, Impressions de France will be open from 8:30–9:30 a.m.
  • Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along gets almost 11 hours of showtimes a day, running from 10:00 a.m.–8:45 p.m.

