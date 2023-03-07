Impressions de France Reduced to 30 Minutes of Showtimes a Day at EPCOT

Impressions de France, one of the last remaining and largely unaltered, original EPCOT attractions, has been seeing a reduction in operating hours over the last few years. Those hours have now gotten even shorter, with the attraction now only operating for 30 minutes each day!

Ever since the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along opened at EPCOT in early 2020, it has been sharing the France pavilion theater with Impressions de France.

Typically, Beauty and the Beast would kick-off the day, with Impressions de France taking over in the evening, around 6:30 p.m.

This gives enough time for one, maybe two performances. Nevermind the location in the back of the park, giving guests very little time to get back to the pavilion.

On days when EPCOT offers Early Theme Park Entry, Impressions de France will be open from 8:30–9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along gets almost 11 hours of showtimes a day, running from 10:00 a.m.–8:45 p.m.

