Tron Lightcycle / Run Adds Team Green Post-Show Space

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom next month, it won’t just be Team Orange that Users get a close look at. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new Team Green post-show space.

After joining Team Blue and competing against Team Orange, Users will get an up close look at the new Team Green Lightcycle.

The new post-show space presented by Enterprise lets Users see this impressive vehicle as its engine revs with pulsating green lights, creating a great photo opportunity.

Users will also get the chance to see about the twelve Team Green members, which, in the future, will rotate through the display, providing returning Users an opportunity to enjoy even more Team Green stories on future visits.

Team Green and the programming of their Lightcycle are displayed throughout the space, connected by a single line of green light that power up the Team Green stories in unison.

More on TRON: Lightcycle / Run

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland

When guests enter the attraction's queue, they'll be "digitized" and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?