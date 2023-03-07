Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reducing to Two Voyages a Week Beginning This October

Disney has revealed new voyage dates for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, confirming that the schedule has been modified from three voyages a week down to two.

What’s Happening:

Dates for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

With the calendar going live, Disney did actually point out the voyage reduction. Their comment on the situation was: “We’ve been learning a lot during our first year of operation and have adjusted voyage dates to meet the needs of our guests.”

Three voyages may still occur during busier holiday weeks.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has had a rocky start, with many balking at the cost of the experience, with many Star Wars and Disney Parks fans quick to point out that much of the experience was initially revealed as part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

As a result of the disinterest, sales and bookings have been down, and special offers have been revealed for the experience and it has even been awarded as part of Backstage Magic surprises for cast members at the park, just to fill up the faux-starship cruise experience.

Disney also recently started to offer 50% off the experience for cast members on select voyages.

That said, those who have taken the journey typically report that they have loved it.