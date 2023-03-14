Photos: Tomorrowland Launch Depot Takes Over Former Light & Power Co. Gift Shop

Yesterday, we showcased the new art featured on the former Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. entrance. Today, new signage has revealed that the store will now be known as the Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

What’s Happening:

  • The reimagined Tomorrowland Launch Depot will serve as the main store for TRON Lightcycle / Run, while also continuing as the exit gift shop of Space Mountain.
  • The new artwork installed above the signage features silhouettes of Tomorrowland icons both past and present. Eagle-eyed fans can discover the original rocket that served as the centerpiece Star Jets in the land, now known as the Astro Orbiter, which is also featured.
  • The new entrance marquee structure that Magic Kingdom guests walk under is also featured alongside the retro spires that once adorned Tomorrowland’s gateway bridge.

  • The building, once home to a kinetic and bustling arcade, has served as the massive exit gift shop of the landmark attraction, Space Mountain, since the arcade closed in the late 00’s.
  • The store closed last summer as part of the construction and refurbishment efforts ahead of the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.

