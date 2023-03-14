Photos: Tomorrowland Launch Depot Takes Over Former Light & Power Co. Gift Shop

Yesterday, we showcased the new art featured on the former Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. entrance. Today, new signage has revealed that the store will now be known as the Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

The reimagined Tomorrowland Launch Depot will serve as the main store for TRON Lightcycle / Run

The new artwork installed above the signage features silhouettes of Tomorrowland icons both past and present. Eagle-eyed fans can discover the original rocket that served as the centerpiece Star Jets in the land, now known as the Astro Orbiter

The new entrance marquee structure that Magic Kingdom

The building, once home to a kinetic and bustling arcade, has served as the massive exit gift shop of the landmark attraction, Space Mountain, since the arcade closed in the late 00’s.

The store closed last summer as part of the construction and refurbishment efforts ahead of the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the park.

Whether you like the retro feel of the original TRON, or the more modern feel of TRON Lightcycle / Run, you're sure to find something for yourself in the attraction's fantastic merchandise collection

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens April 4th, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom