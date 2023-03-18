Photos: Pete Makes Disney Parks Debut at Mickey’s Toontown Grand Reopening

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Pete, who first co-starred with Mickey Mouse in “Steamboat Willie,” made his long awaited theme park debut today at the grand reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

What’s Happening:

  • After appearing in the grand reopening ceremony of Mickey’s Toontown, Pete made his first meet & greet appearance in the center of the revitalized area of Disneyland.
  • The character has seen revived awareness due to his frequent appearances on Disney Junior.
  • This will be the first time Pete has appeared in any Disney theme park around the world.

  • We spotted Pete meeting near Minnie’s House during our live stroll around Mickey’s Toontown earlier today. Check him out around the 34:00 minute mark.

  • More classic Disney characters will appear throughout Mickey’s Toontown, including an all-new look for Mickey.

More from Mickey’s Toontown:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning