Photos: Pete Makes Disney Parks Debut at Mickey’s Toontown Grand Reopening

Pete, who first co-starred with Mickey Mouse in “Steamboat Willie,” made his long awaited theme park debut today at the grand reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

After appearing in the grand reopening ceremony of Mickey’s Toontown, Pete made his first meet & greet appearance in the center of the revitalized area of Disneyland

The character has seen revived awareness due to his frequent appearances on Disney Junior.

This will be the first time Pete has appeared in any Disney theme park around the world.

We spotted Pete meeting near Minnie’s House

More classic Disney characters will appear throughout Mickey’s Toontown, including an all-new look for Mickey.

