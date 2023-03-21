CITIZEN Watch Donates Several Mickey Mouse Clocks to Institutions in Marceline, Missouri

In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, CITIZEN Watch, the Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resorts, donated several clocks to various institutions in Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri.
What’s Happening:
- CITIZEN gifted a Mickey Mouse clock to each classroom throughout the Marceline school district as well as Marceline City Hall, the Walt Disney Post Office, Marceline Fire House, Marceline Police Department, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Marceline and of course, the Walt Disney Hometown Museum.
- As an alliance partner with The Walt Disney Company, CITIZEN aims to aid in bringing all the joy of Disney parks to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum as we celebrate Disney’s 100-year history in Marceline throughout 2023, including a huge celebration event honoring Walt Disney’s hometown in June 2023.
- The aforementioned event in June 2023 is presented by D23 and CITIZEN, allowing D23 Gold Members a chance to explore Walt’s Marceline.
- Event details can be found here.
More Disney100 News:
- ABC Owned Television Stations will present a 30-minute special, Disney100: The Exhibition – Making the Magic, debuting Thursday, March 23rd.
- European Disney fans will also be able to experience the joy of Disney100: The Exhibition, as it heads to Munich, Germany this April. D23 Gold Members now have a chance to attend the premiere of the event on April 17th, 2023.
- Mickey and Minnie made their European debut in their Disney100 outfits in a special parade for St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin, Ireland.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney