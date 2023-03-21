CITIZEN Watch Donates Several Mickey Mouse Clocks to Institutions in Marceline, Missouri

In celebration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, CITIZEN Watch, the Official Timekeeper of the Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resorts, donated several clocks to various institutions in Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri.

What’s Happening:

CITIZEN gifted a Mickey Mouse clock to each classroom throughout the Marceline school district as well as Marceline City Hall, the Walt Disney Post Office, Marceline Fire House, Marceline Police Department, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Marceline and of course, the Walt Disney Hometown Museum.

As an alliance partner with The Walt Disney Company, CITIZEN aims to aid in bringing all the joy of Disney parks to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum as we celebrate Disney’s 100-year history in Marceline throughout 2023, including a huge celebration event honoring Walt Disney’s hometown in June 2023.

The aforementioned event in June 2023 is presented by D23 and CITIZEN, allowing D23 Gold Members a chance to explore Walt’s Marceline.

Event details can be found here

More Disney100 News: