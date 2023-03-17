D23 Gold Members Can Attend the European Premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in Munich

European Disney fans will also be able to experience the joy of Disney100: The Exhibition, as it heads to Munich, Germany this April. D23 Gold Members now have a chance to attend the premiere of the event on April 17th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Join D23 for a celebration of the last 100 years of magnificent storytelling at the Disney100: The Exhibition European Premiere in Munich. This exhibit has wowed guests in Philadelphia, and D23 Gold Members will now have the opportunity to experience it, for the first time, in Europe.

D23 Gold Members will receive a private view of the exhibit, providing a stellar experience for an already wondrous display.

This magnificent event will take place on April 17th, 2023, at the Small Olympic Hall (Kleine Olympiahalle) at the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany. Guests may begin to check in at 9:00 a.m. CET, where they will be greeted with a D23 member gift and commemorative credential. Light food and beverages will also be provided at this time. D23 Gold Members and their guests are then invited to attend the Opening Ceremony for press and media. Following the ceremony, D23 Gold Members are encouraged to take the elevator up the Olympic Tower—Munich’s tallest building—and enjoy the beautiful views of the city. To close out this spectacular event, D23 Gold Members will be the very first guests to see Disney100: The Exhibition with a private view of the exhibit exclusively for them!

Tickets will be available for D23 Gold Members only for $125 (+$7 processing fee) per ticket.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 20th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. CET and can be accessed through this link

Event Includes:

Access to the Disney100: The Exhibition European Premiere

D23 Member Gift and Commemorative Credential

Light Food and Beverages

Visit to the Top Munich’s Olympic Tower

Event Schedule:

Guests may begin to check-in at the Small Olympic Hall at 9:00 a.m. Light food and beverages will be served at this time.

At 10:00 a.m. D23 Gold Members and their guests will attend the Media Opening Ceremony featuring an array of special guest speakers to commemorate the European Premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition. Please note the opening ceremony will be in both German and English.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. D23 Gold Members and their guests will have the opportunity to visit the observation deck of Munich’s tallest building—the Olympic Tower.

At 11:30 a.m., D23 Gold Members and their guests can begin their private viewing of Disney100: The Exhibition. Members will have until 1:00 p.m. to explore this captivating exhibit.

