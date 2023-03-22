Reservations Available for New “Celebrating Disney100 at the Disneyland Resort” Guided Tour

Reservations are now available for the limited-time “Celebrating Disney100 at the Disneyland Resort” guided tour, starting April 7.

Guests will get the chance to discover fascinating stories of The Walt Disney Company from the past and present with a guided tour of iconic locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

Fans will also experience the Disneyland Resort as a living story, visiting special sites and uncovering tales of how The Walt Disney Company has brought magic to life for over a century, with fantasy worlds and characters inspiring our minds and touching our hearts.

You’ll have the opportunity to chat with an animator and take part in a unique drawing experience that features special characters for Disney100, at Animation Academy.

Guests will also get their picture taken in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, adorned with dazzling Disney100 celebratory decorations.

On the day of the tour, each guest can also enjoy reserved viewing for the "Magic Happens" Parade, returning for the Disney100 Celebration.

This exciting tour includes: Walking through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with an official Disneyland tour guide Touring Buena Vista Street, Animation Academy, Main Street Opera House, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland and Sleeping Beauty Castle Taking part in a unique drawing experience at Animation Academy that features special characters for Disney100 A complimentary digital download of your snapshot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle adorned with dazzling Disney100 celebratory decorations A Disney100 Celebration treat Reserved viewing for the "Magic Happens" Parade, on the day of the tour A specially designed Disney100 commemorative pin

You can book this new Disney100 Celebration guided tour right here

