Reservations Available for New “Celebrating Disney100 at the Disneyland Resort” Guided Tour

Reservations are now available for the limited-time “Celebrating Disney100 at the Disneyland Resort” guided tour, starting April 7.

  • Guests will get the chance to discover fascinating stories of The Walt Disney Company from the past and present with a guided tour of iconic locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
  • Fans will also experience the Disneyland Resort as a living story, visiting special sites and uncovering tales of how The Walt Disney Company has brought magic to life for over a century, with fantasy worlds and characters inspiring our minds and touching our hearts.
  • You’ll have the opportunity to chat with an animator and take part in a unique drawing experience that features special characters for Disney100, at Animation Academy.
  • Guests will also get their picture taken in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, adorned with dazzling Disney100 celebratory decorations.
  • On the day of the tour, each guest can also enjoy reserved viewing for the "Magic Happens" Parade, returning for the Disney100 Celebration.
  • This exciting tour includes:
    • Walking through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with an official Disneyland tour guide
    • Touring Buena Vista Street, Animation Academy, Main Street Opera House, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland and Sleeping Beauty Castle
    • Taking part in a unique drawing experience at Animation Academy that features special characters for Disney100
    • A complimentary digital download of your snapshot in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle adorned with dazzling Disney100 celebratory decorations
    • A Disney100 Celebration treat
    • Reserved viewing for the "Magic Happens" Parade, on the day of the tour
    • A specially designed Disney100 commemorative pin
  • You can book this new Disney100 Celebration guided tour right here.

