VeVe’s platinum collection is celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder with some of Disney’s most iconic characters. Four beloved classic characters will be available Wednesday, March 22 at 8 AM PT on VeVe.

What's Happening:

For 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has filled the hearts of millions of dreamers worldwide with beloved characters, stories, and moments of wonder. VeVe’s platinum collection celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder with some of Disney’s most iconic characters.

Disney100 Platinum Moments Walt Disney Animation Series 1:

This exclusive Disney100 Collection showcases four beloved classic characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios cast in brilliant platinum.

Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with these Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Dumbo

Blind Boxes:

Get ready to add to the excitement of drop day with blind boxes! These collectibles are offered for purchase via blind box, meaning you won’t know which rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase.

From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional collectibles and interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.

Disney100 Platinum Moments Walt Disney Animation Studios Series 1 — Transformative Potion:

A transformative potion NFT will be separately released for purchase for these Disney100 Platinum Moments — Walt Disney Animation Series 1, which can be uncapped and burnt if you hold one of these collectibles to redeem a Disney100 Platinum Poster NFT.

These stunning posters feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Dumbo — and a touch of platinum.

Mickey Mouse:

Drop Date: 22 March 2023, 8 AM PT

List Price: 60.00

Editions: 4,100

Rarity: Uncommon

First Available Edition for Public Sale: #41

License: Disney

Brand: Disney100 Platinum Moments Collection

Series: Disney100 Platinum Moments Walt Disney Animation Series 1

Available: Globally

Donald Duck:

Drop Date: 22 March 2023, 8 AM PT

List Price: 60.00

Editions: 3,100

Rarity: Rare

First Available Edition for Public Sale: #41

License: Disney

Brand: Disney100 Platinum Moments Collection

Series: Disney100 Platinum Moments Walt Disney Animation Series 1

Available: Globally

Minnie Mouse:

Drop Date: 22 March 2023, 8 AM PT

List Price: 60.00

Editions: 2,100

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Edition Type: First Appearance

First Available Edition for Public Sale: #41

License: Disney

Brand: Disney100 Platinum Moments Collection

Series: Disney100 Platinum Moments Walt Disney Animation Series 1

Available: Globally

Dumbo: