Steven Knight Taking Over Screenwriting Duties on New “Star Wars” Film From Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson

Following the departure of screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson from an in-development Star Wars film, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been brought in to write the screenplay, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The existence of this Star Wars project, set to be directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, was first revealed back in October 2022.
- Yesterday, it was revealed that screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson had exited the project.
- After turning in a draft earlier this year, the duo departed the project in February, becoming the latest creatives to part ways with Lucasfilm after signing on to develop one or multiple new Star Wars film projects.
- Now we know that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will be taking over screenwriting duties.
- At this time, Obaid-Chinoy remains at the helm as the film’s director.
- More details on the project, including a possible title, are expected to be revealed next month at Star Wars Celebration Europe.
- This film will likely be one of the first out of the gate for the franchise — if not the first — on the heels of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Other Star Wars films still in development at Lucasfilm include separate projects from Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy.