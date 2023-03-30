“Peter Pan & Wendy” Director David Lowery Revealed as a Director on “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

Director of the upcoming Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy, David Lowery, has been confirmed as a director on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney+ series has actually already wrapped production, although news of who directed is just now coming out.
- It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Lowery directed.
- Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmaking duo Daniels also directed an episode last year.
- In the world of Disney, Lowery is known for directing the 2016 live-action adaptation of Pete’s Dragon, as well as the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, which premieres on April 28th.
More on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
- Announced last May, the Star Wars series stars Jude Law and will be directed by Jon Watts, with writing done by Christopher Ford.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
- The series centers on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home.
- Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached as executive producers of the new series.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now