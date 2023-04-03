Two-Time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Winner Jinkx Monsoon Joins the New Season of “Doctor Who”

Award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Jinkx Monsoon will appear in a major role in the new season of Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

after completing her sell out run on Broadway, where she made her highly-anticipated debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, . Her run on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBTQIA+ community, as she became the first drag queen to play the role of Mama Morton, breaking box office records in her extended 8-week run. No details have been revealed regarding Jinkx’s role in the new season of Doctor Who.

What They’re Saying:

Russell T Davies, Showrunner said: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

Jinkx Monsoon said: "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

