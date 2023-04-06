Lana Del Rey Gives Vintage Americana Vibes During Recent Disneyland Vacation

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently visited Disneyland and posed for a photo in her typical nostalgic style.

What’s Happening:

  • Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey cruised the scenic winding roads of the classic Autopia attraction at Disneyland on April 4th — a nod to her Americana and nostalgic style.
  • Lana Del Rey vacationed with friends and family during the Disney100 celebration, while celebrating her latest album release.
  • Her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is now available to stream and purchase through your favorite music service.

