Lana Del Rey Gives Vintage Americana Vibes During Recent Disneyland Vacation

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently visited Disneyland and posed for a photo in her typical nostalgic style.

What’s Happening:

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey cruised the scenic winding roads of the classic Autopia

Lana Del Rey vacationed with friends and family during the Disney100 celebration, while celebrating her latest album release.

Her new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is now available to stream and purchase through your favorite music service.

More Disneyland Resort News: