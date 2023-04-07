New Magic Shot Arrives at Walt Disney World Just for Easter Weekend

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is now available at Walt Disney World just for Easter Weekend.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney PhotoPass Twitter account shared this new Easter-themed Magic Shot at select locations throughout Walt Disney World.
  • Guests pose as if they’re holding a collection of Easter balloons, as showcased by this duo in front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
  • Act quickly, as this Magic Shot is only available through Sunday, April 9th.

