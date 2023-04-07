New Magic Shot Arrives at Walt Disney World Just for Easter Weekend

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is now available at Walt Disney World just for Easter Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney PhotoPass Twitter account shared this new Easter-themed Magic Shot at select locations throughout Walt Disney World.
- Guests pose as if they’re holding a collection of Easter balloons, as showcased by this duo in front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT.
- Act quickly, as this Magic Shot is only available through Sunday, April 9th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new video shared by Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering has given us another sneak peek behind the walls of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – opening later this year at EPCOT.
- Yet more new Disney Parks music has been released on streaming services, this time the soundtrack to TRON Lightcycle / Run and the long-promised second volume of tracks from DJ R3X at Oga’s Cantina.
- Walt Disney World has announced on their official website that sales of all Annual Pass levels will resume on April 20th, 2023.
