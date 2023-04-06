Walt Disney World to Resume Sales of All Annual Pass Levels on April 20th, 2023

Walt Disney World has quietly announced on their official website that sales of all Annual Pass levels will resume on April 20th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume new sales and can be purchased online beginning Thursday, April 20th, 2023.
- The lowest pass level, Disney Pixie Dust Pass, will continue to remain available as it has been, for Florida residents only.
- When the passes become available again, they will be at the same prices as before, which are as follows:
- Pixie Dust Pass (Florida Residents only): $399 + tax
- Pirate Pass (Florida Residents only): $749 + tax
- Sorcerer Pass (Florida Residents and DVC Members only): $969 + tax
- Incredi-Pass: $1,399 + tax
- Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members will have the opportunity to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online beginning Thursday, April 13th, as part of Membership Magic.
- Availability of each pass level is limited and sales may be suspended at any time.
- The Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass and Pirate Pass have not been available for new purchases since November 2021.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Every year for Easter, the talented artists at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs create wonderful Easter Eggs featuring iconic Disney characters and scenes. Let’s take a look at what they’ve come up with this year, as well as a new treat available for Chip & Dale’s 80th anniversary.
- A castle playset that debuted for the 50th anniversary celebration, is now available at the parks and online sans 50th embellishments.
- Welcome to our Tropical Hideaway, you lucky people you! A new line of Enchanted Tiki Room and Adventureland merchandise is now available at Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning