Walt Disney World to Resume Sales of All Annual Pass Levels on April 20th, 2023

Walt Disney World has quietly announced on their official website that sales of all Annual Pass levels will resume on April 20th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume new sales and can be purchased online

The lowest pass level, Disney Pixie Dust Pass, will continue to remain available as it has been, for Florida residents only.

When the passes become available again, they will be at the same prices as before, which are as follows: Pixie Dust Pass (Florida Residents only): $399 + tax Pirate Pass (Florida Residents only): $749 + tax Sorcerer Pass (Florida Residents and DVC Members only): $969 + tax Incredi-Pass: $1,399 + tax

Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members will have the opportunity to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online beginning Thursday, April 13th, as part of Membership Magic.

Availability of each pass level is limited and sales may be suspended at any time.

The Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass and Pirate Pass have not been available for new purchases since November 2021

