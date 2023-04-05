Cinderella Castle Playset Spotted Without 50th Anniversary Decor

A castle playset, available at numerous locations throughout Walt Disney World and online, that debuted for the 50th anniversary celebration, is now available at the parks sans 50th embellishments.

Literally days after the conclusion of the World’s Most Magical Celebration, marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, special merchandise is disappearing and non-celebratory merchandise is making a return.

The latest example of this is a Cinderella Castle playset, previously featuring a playset version of the 50th anniversary decor upon the Magic Kingdom

Join Mickey and his friends as they have a fun time at Cinderella Castle with this playset featuring lots of exciting features including lights, sounds, and even a dramatic ''firework'' display. Standing two feet tall it opens up to reveal motorized attraction rides, an elevator stage, monorail, slide, plus five poseable figures so you'll feel like you're visiting The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Created just for the Walt Disney World Resort, the playset includes Cinderella Castle, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy figures, two attraction rides, monorail, slide, elevator stage and base for rides.

The playset also features lighting effects, not only to light up the castle itself, but to simulate a fireworks display as well.

The 50th anniversary set was much the same, with the 50th anniversary adornments, including the special bunting and 50th logo above the castle entry.

