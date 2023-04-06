Photos: 2023 Easter Eggs On Display and Chip ‘n Dale Macaron Available at Amorette’s Patisserie

Every year for Easter, the talented artists at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs create wonderful Easter Eggs featuring iconic Disney characters and scenes. Let’s take a look at what they’ve come up with this year, as well as a new treat available for Chip & Dale’s 80th anniversary.

This delightful macaron featuring the loveable Chip & Dale is available in honor of the 80th anniversary of their first appearance in 1943’s Private Pluto.

More Easter Eggs are currently on display throughout Walt Disney World, including at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

