Photos/Video: Decorative Easter Eggs Populate Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Earlier today, the annual tradition at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa continued once again with a slew of highly decorative and themed Easter Eggs populating the lobby of Walt Disney World’s flagship resort.

There are many beautiful eggs this year, designed by the talented culinary artists and pastry chefs of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Some are themed to Winnie the Pooh, The Main Street Electrical Parade, and even Pixar Animation Studios’ Up, with a an egg sculpture standing over six feet tall.

The lobby plays host to the eggs, and guests passing through the resort (even if they aren’t staying there) are welcome to come look at the wonderful creations.

Take a moment with one of the pastry chefs of the resort below, as she explains much of the artistry and craftsmanship of the holiday decorations in the lobby.

Guests can also stop by the cottage in the lobby of the resort for some fun festive snacks, available at an additional cost.