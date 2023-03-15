Photos: Decorative Easter Eggs Also Arrive at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa isn’t the only resort at Walt Disney World celebrating Easter with a collection of highly decorative and themed Easter Eggs. We stopped by Disney’s Contemporary Resort today to see their collection.

There are many beautiful eggs this year, designed by Walt Disney World’s talented culinary artists and pastry chefs. The eggs are themed to various Disney attractions, movies and characters, from Orange Bird and One Hundred and One Dalmatians, to Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Guests can find these eggs in the Grand Canyon Concourse on the fourth level of Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Eagle-eyed guests will spot this hidden five-legged goat, a legendary part of the Mary Blair-designed Grand Canyon Concourse murals at the hotel.

Guests can head over to Contempo Cafe for some springtime treats, including a sugar cookie featuring the iconic five-legged goat.

