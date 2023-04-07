“TRON Lightcycle / Run” Soundtrack and “Oga’s Cantina: R3X’s Playlist #2” Now Available on Streaming Services

Yet more new Disney Parks music has been released on streaming services, this time the soundtrack to TRON Lightcycle / Run and the long-promised second volume of tracks from DJ R3X at Oga’s Cantina.

The first of two new releases is simply titled “TRON Lightcycle / Run,” with an arrangement by Joseph Trapanese.

The first track – “MK_Gateway” – is a 4 minute sampling of the attraction’s area music, while the second track – “MK_GRID” – is the attraction’s on-board soundtrack.

After the release of Oga’s Cantina: R3X’s Playlist #1 in September 2019, Star Wars fans have been waiting for the second volume of tracks. Well today, that wait is finally over.

Here's the tracklist for Oga's Cantina: R3X's Playlist #2 : 1. Squip – Kai Vokals 2. Bight Size – CU on Naboo 3. E.L.E.E. – Mon Destras, So-Klang 4. Blue Milk Surprise – Loth-cats, R3X 5. Ma Pateesa – The Sleemos 6. Doolstan – Ewok Dis Way 7. Shakawalla – Kushmara 8. Til the Spire – Mus Kat & Nalpak 9. After Hours at Oga's – Bluetopian Blues

