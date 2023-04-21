“National Treasure: Edge of History” Canceled at Disney+ After One Season

It’s the end of the line for National Treasure: Edge of History, as Disney+ is not moving forward with a second season, according to Deadline.
- Debuting in December 2022, National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
- At this time, Disney+ will not be moving forward with a second season continuing Jess’ adventures.
- This joins a growing list of non-Marvel and Star Wars shows that have been canceled at Disney+, including:
- Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith all starred in the series.
