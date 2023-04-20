The Doctor and Ruby Arrive in the Swinging 60s as “Doctor Who” Filming Continues

We got a first look today at the Doctor and Ruby as they arrive in the swinging 60’s, as filming continues for the new series of Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

The upcoming season of Doctor Who , featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, will feature an episode set in the 1960s.

