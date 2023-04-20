The Doctor and Ruby Arrive in the Swinging 60s as “Doctor Who” Filming Continues

We got a first look today at the Doctor and Ruby as they arrive in the swinging 60’s, as filming continues for the new series of Doctor Who.
What’s Happening:
- The upcoming season of Doctor Who, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, will feature an episode set in the 1960s.
- The BBC have released some images taken today, direct from filming for those episodes.
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Other confirmed cast members for the new season include:
