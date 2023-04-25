Hulu Expands Duties for Marketing EVP Barrie Gruner, SVP Marketing Scott Donaton Laid Off

As the second round of layoffs at The Walt Disney Company continues, Hulu has expanded the duties for Executive Vice President of Marketing, Barrie Gruner, while laying off SVP Marketing, Scott Donaton.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Hulu has expanded the duties for Barrie Gruner, the Executive Vice President of Marketing. She will assume oversight of brand marketing, while continuing to shepherd content marketing.
- Gruner first joined the streamer in 2013 as a VP, Originals Marketing & Publicity. She rose through the ranks to become an EVP of Hulu Originals Marketing & Publicity. Previously she worked for Netflix, Turner Broadcasting and Entertainment Weekly.
- As part of the reorganization, Scott Donaton will leave his post as SVP Marketing at Hulu. Donaton was brought on to lead Hulu’s coordinated efforts with brand partners.
- Donaton joined the streamer in 2019 from ad agency Digitas, where he was chief content and creative officer.
- Today, we also learned that FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver had been laid off from ABC News.
- A number of other Disney Television executives were also part of the layoffs.
More Hulu News:
- Ariel Marx has been revealed as the composer for National Geographic’s A Small Light, which will also feature a collection of 1940s cover songs.
- 20th Century Studios has showcased a new image from the upcoming sequel to the 2021 hit comedy, Vacation Friends 2, set to debut August 25th exclusively on Hulu.
- FX has shared some first-look images of the new original series based on the acclaimed film of the same name, The Full Monty, ahead of the series debut on Hulu in June.
