Hulu Expands Duties for Marketing EVP Barrie Gruner, SVP Marketing Scott Donaton Laid Off

As the second round of layoffs at The Walt Disney Company continues, Hulu has expanded the duties for Executive Vice President of Marketing, Barrie Gruner, while laying off SVP Marketing, Scott Donaton.

Gruner first joined the streamer in 2013 as a VP, Originals Marketing & Publicity. She rose through the ranks to become an EVP of Hulu Originals Marketing & Publicity. Previously she worked for Netflix, Turner Broadcasting and Entertainment Weekly.

As part of the reorganization, Scott Donaton will leave his post as SVP Marketing at Hulu. Donaton was brought on to lead Hulu’s coordinated efforts with brand partners.

Donaton joined the streamer in 2019 from ad agency Digitas, where he was chief content and creative officer.

Today, we also learned that FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver had been laid off ABC

A number of other Disney Television executives were also part of the layoffs

