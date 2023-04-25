20th Century Studios Shares Image From Upcoming “Vacation Friends 2”

20th Century Studios has showcased a new image from the upcoming sequel to the 2021 hit comedy, Vacation Friends 2, set to debut August 25th exclusively on Hulu.

The fun continues this Summer with Vacation Friends 2, 20th Century Studios’ laugh-out-loud sequel to the 2021 hit comedy Vacation Friends.

20th Century Studios’ laugh-out-loud sequel to the 2021 hit comedy Director Clay Tarver and stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner all return for the follow-up, along with new co-stars Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi. The producers are Todd Garner and Stuart Besser.

Picking up a few months after the end of Vacation Friends, this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

