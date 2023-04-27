Hulu Releases Trailer & Key Art for the Third Season of “The Kardashians”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the third season of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 25th.
What’s Happening:
- The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.
- When we last saw the family in the season two finale, Kim struck a balance between family and work at Paris Fashion Week, while Kylie took a trip of her own while the family met Khloe’s new baby.
- The third season premieres May 25th on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.
- Kardashians fans can get more of the family with the spinoff ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which is now streaming on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to Legendary’s crime heist drama series Vanda.
- As the second round of layoffs at The Walt Disney Company continues, Hulu has expanded the duties for Executive Vice President of Marketing, Barrie Gruner, while laying off SVP Marketing, Scott Donaton.
- 20th Century Studios has showcased a new image from the upcoming sequel to the 2021 hit comedy, Vacation Friends 2, set to debut August 25th exclusively on Hulu.
