Hulu Releases Trailer & Key Art for the Third Season of “The Kardashians”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for the third season of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 25th.

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

When we last saw the family in the season two finale, Kim struck a balance between family and work at Paris Fashion Week, while Kylie took a trip of her own while the family met Khloe’s new baby.

The third season premieres May 25th on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.

Kardashians fans can get more of the family with the spinoff ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which is now streaming on Hulu.

