“‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” Set for April Debut on Hulu

You’re cordially invited to take an inside look at the wedding of the year in ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, coming to Hulu Thursday, April 13th.
- The special spinoff of The Kardashians will be coming soon to Hulu.
- A trailer for ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis has been released as well:
Synopsis:
- Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments.
Cast:
- Kourtney Kardashian Barker,
- Travis Barker,
- Kris Jenner,
- Kim Kardashian,
- Khloé Kardashian,
- Kendall Jenner,
- Kylie Jenner
More on The Kardashians:
- Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming third season of the fan-favorite series, The Kardashians, which is due to arrive on the streaming platform in May.
- The third season of the hit series promises that the cameras will return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.
- In the popular series, cameras follow the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, and welcomes viewers to stand with them as they traverse through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable success. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate through their very public lives and into their own intimate, private world.
- When we last saw the family in the season two finale, Kim struck a balance between family and work at Paris Fashion Week, while Kylie took a trip of her own while the family met Khloe’s new baby.
- Season three of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.