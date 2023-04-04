“‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” Set for April Debut on Hulu

You’re cordially invited to take an inside look at the wedding of the year in ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, coming to Hulu Thursday, April 13th.

The special spinoff of The Kardashians will be coming soon to Hulu.

A trailer for 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis has been released as well:

Synopsis:

Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments.

Cast:

Kourtney Kardashian Barker,

Travis Barker,

Kris Jenner,

Kim Kardashian,

Khloé Kardashian,

Kendall Jenner,

Kylie Jenner

