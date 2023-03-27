Hulu Releases Teaser For Third Season of “The Kardashians”

Hulu has teased the arrival of the third season of the fan-favorite series, The Kardashians, which is due to arrive on the streaming platform later this May.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the new teaser for the third season of The Kardashians, set to debut on linear television tonight during the finale of The Bachelor on ABC

set to debut on linear television tonight during the finale of on The third season of the hit series promises that the cameras will return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

In the popular series, cameras follow the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, and welcomes viewers to stand with them as they traverse through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable success. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate through their very public lives and into their own intimate, private world.

When we last saw the family in the season two finale, Kim struck a balance between family and work at Paris Fashion Week, while Kylie took a trip of her own while the family met Khloe’s new baby.

Season Three of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.