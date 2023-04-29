“True Detective” Creator Nic Pizzolatto Signs on for Marvel’s “Blade”

Marvel has found a new writer for Blade. Creator of the hit HBO series True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto has signed on as a writer for Marvel’s upcoming vampire film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Signing on for Blade means a reunion between Pizzolatto and Mahershala Ali, who is set to star as the title character and previously starred in season three of True Detective.

Prior to his work on True Detective, Pizzolatto was a novelist and short story writer.

