“True Detective” Creator Nic Pizzolatto Signs on for Marvel’s “Blade”

Marvel has found a new writer for Blade. Creator of the hit HBO series True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto has signed on as a writer for Marvel’s upcoming vampire film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Signing on for Blade means a reunion between Pizzolatto and Mahershala Ali, who is set to star as the title character and previously starred in season three of True Detective.
- Pizzolatto is reportedly working off of a script written by Michael Starrbury and has been working on it for weeks.
- Prior to his work on True Detective, Pizzolatto was a novelist and short story writer.
More on Blade:
- Marvel announced the upcoming Blade film back in 2019 during San Diego Comic Con.
- Blade follows Marvel’s vampire hunter with a tendency for violence and no tolerance for those who stalk the night.
- The film will star Mahershala Ali, who won an Oscar for his performance in the film Green Book and appeared in the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage.
- The cast also includes Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo.
- Yann Demange is set to direct the film.
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing.
- Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in “Tomb of Dracula #10″ in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth.
- On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.
- Marvel’s Blade is set to come to theaters on September 6, 2024.