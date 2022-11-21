Marvel Taps Yann Demange as New Director for “Blade”

After losing director Bassam Tariq back in September, Marvel has found a new director for their upcoming Blade film. Yann Demange will reportedly step in and take the reins, according to Deadline.

Marvel paused production of Blade after Tariq's exit a couple of months ago, but now they have found their replacement in Demange.

after Tariq’s exit a couple of months ago, but now they have found their replacement in Demange. Joining Demange on the film is Michael Starrbury, who will now write a new script for the film as well.

Demange is known for the prison drama '71, the Matthew McConaughey-led White Boy Rick and HBO's Lovecraft Country, which starred Jonathan Majors, the MCU's Kang the Conqueror.

Starrbury is known for his Emmy-nominated work on the limited series When They See Us.

After Tariq left the project, Blade was one of four films Marvel's delayed, from November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024.

