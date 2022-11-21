Marvel Taps Yann Demange as New Director for “Blade”

After losing director Bassam Tariq back in September, Marvel has found a new director for their upcoming Blade film. Yann Demange will reportedly step in and take the reins, according to Deadline.
- Marvel paused production of Blade after Tariq’s exit a couple of months ago, but now they have found their replacement in Demange.
- Joining Demange on the film is Michael Starrbury, who will now write a new script for the film as well.
- Demange is known for the prison drama ‘71, the Matthew McConaughey-led White Boy Rick and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which starred Jonathan Majors, the MCU’s Kang the Conqueror.
- Starrbury is known for his Emmy-nominated work on the limited series When They See Us.
- After Tariq left the project, Blade was one of four films Marvel’s delayed, from November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024.
More on Blade:
- Marvel announced the upcoming Blade film back in 2019 during San Diego Comic Con.
- Blade follows Marvel’s vampire hunter with a tendency for violence and no tolerance for those who stalk the night.
- The film will star Mahershala Ali, who won an Oscar for his performance in the film Green Book and appeared in the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage.
- Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in “Tomb of Dracula #10″ in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth.
- On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.