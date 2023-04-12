Mia Goth Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Blade”

Mia Goth, known for her starring role in X, Pearl and the upcoming MaXXXine, has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Blade, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Goth joins Mahershala Ali who will play the titular vampire hunter in Marvel’s Blade.
- No details on either the plot or Goth’s character have been revealed at this time.
- Marvel announced the upcoming Blade film back in 2019 during San Diego Comic Con.
- Blade follows Marvel’s vampire hunter with a tendency for violence and no tolerance for those who stalk the night.
- The film will star Mahershala Ali, who won an Oscar for his performance in the film Green Book and appeared in the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage.
- Yann Demange is set to direct the film, while Michael Starrbury is on board to write the script.
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing.
- Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in “Tomb of Dracula #10″ in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth.
- On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.