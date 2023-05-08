Walt Disney Company Executives to Participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Christine McCarthy and Rita Ferro of The Walt Disney Company are set to participate in a question and answer session at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023.

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Rita Ferro, President, Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT.

Shareholders and those interested are invited to stream the session live, by visiting www.disney.com/investors

This follows a recent Q&A session featuring Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Annual Shareholders Meeting

