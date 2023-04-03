Bob Iger’s Full 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting Remarks

Following today’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Disney has uploaded CEO Bob Iger’s complete, pre-filmed remarks from the meeting for all to view.
What’s Happening:
- During the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today, investors heard an update from Disney CEO Bob Iger, where he talked about his vision and priorities for the company now and into the future.
- He also acknowledged Disney’s important 100-year legacy of unparalleled storytelling and experiences, noting the powerful connection that fans and families have formed with our content and characters over the past century.
- In the video, Iger talks about the popularity of Walt Disney World’s two most recent attractions: TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- He also gives us a look ahead at some upcoming projects at Disney Parks around the world, including:
- Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland
- Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea
- World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland
- Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
- During the video, we also get an extended trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the announcement of a live-action version of Moana.
- Finally, Iger talks about some of the company’s recent charitable efforts.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger said in remarks from Walt Disney World: “Our stories have transcended generations and geographies. They’ve stood the test of time. And they’ve lived on and been reimagined through innovative new technologies and new generations of storytellers. As we build on 100 years of creativity and forge a path into the future, I am confident that Disney’s brightest days are yet to come.”
