Bob Iger’s Full 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting Remarks

Following today’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Disney has uploaded CEO Bob Iger’s complete, pre-filmed remarks from the meeting for all to view.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in remarks from Walt Disney World: “Our stories have transcended generations and geographies. They’ve stood the test of time. And they’ve lived on and been reimagined through innovative new technologies and new generations of storytellers. As we build on 100 years of creativity and forge a path into the future, I am confident that Disney’s brightest days are yet to come.”