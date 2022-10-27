Tokyo DisneySea Reveals Fantasy Springs Area Names, Announces Delay for Expansion

In 2018, the Tokyo Disney Resort that an eighth themed port of call would be coming to Tokyo DisneySea. Today, the Oriental Land Company shared more details on that expansion — while also bringing a bit of bad news.

What’s Happening:

With work continuing on the Fantasy Springs port

These sections include: Frozen Kingdom Rapunzel's Forest Peter Pan's Never Land

Each of these areas will include a new attraction and restaurant — with Peter Pan’s Never Land featuring two attractions.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the name of the resort hotel that will be attached to the area will be Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Unfortunately, while Fantasy Springs was set to debut during OLC’s 2023 fiscal year, the project has now been delayed until Spring 2024. The anticipated cost of the project has also risen from 250 billion yen (about $1.7 billion USD) to 320 million yen (about $2.2 billion USD).

About Frozen Kingdom

Set after the events of the Disney Animation film Frozen , Frozen Kingdom is full of happiness now that Queen Elsa has embraced her powers to create ice and snow.

, Frozen Kingdom is full of happiness now that Queen Elsa has embraced her powers to create ice and snow. The Kingdom of Arendelle has been returned to its former glory and guests can visit while immersing themselves in a festive mood.

At the far end of the village are towering snowcapped mountains with several cascading waterfalls. In the distance, near the summit of North Mountain, Elsa’s ice palace glistens proudly, covered in snow.

About Rapunzel's Forest

Rapunzel's Forest brings to life the world of the Disney Animation film Tangled .

. In the valley rises the tower where the long-haired princess Rapunzel has lived since she was a child.

At night, the entire forest is bathed in warm light emanating from Rapunzel’s tower, lamps lining the paths, glowing restaurant and boathouse windows and lanterns hanging from the boats.

About Peter Pan’s Never Land

In Peter Pan's Never Land, where the world of the Disney Animation film Peter Pan unfolds, guests become a member of the Lost Kids, a group of fun-loving, adventurous and energetic children.

unfolds, guests become a member of the Lost Kids, a group of fun-loving, adventurous and energetic children. Here, guests can explore a pirate ship, dine in a secret hideaway, confront pirates with their friends and enjoy great adventures in Never Land.

They can also visit Pixie Hollow, the fairy valley where Tinker Bell lives.

About the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan, and will be situated near the magical spring in Fantasy Springs.

Paintings depicting Disney Princesses as well as floral motifs can be seen throughout the interior of the hotel, allowing the world of Fantasy Springs to continue from the Park to the hotel.

The hotel is comprised of 419 “deluxe-type” rooms. In addition, there are 56 “luxury-type” rooms, offering guests the finest accommodation experience at Tokyo Disney Resort.