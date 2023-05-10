“Peter Pan” 70th Anniversary and Disney100 Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

“Think of the happiest things, it’s the same as having wings!” If your idea of “happiest things” translates to watching Peter Pan, Funko has got your back! This year they’re honoring the beloved animated classic with new Pop! figures celebrating its 70th anniversary as well as Disney100.

What’s Happening:

Is it time to update your Funko Pop! collection? It is if you’re a fan of Peter Pan and are all in on Disney100!

and are all in on Disney100! A series of new Peter Pan 70th anniversary vinyl figures have just made their debut at Entertainment Earth and these charming pieces will instantly transport you to Neverland.

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Peter Pan with Flute Pop! Vinyl Figure #1344 – $11.99

Fans can assemble the crew to recreate the magical adventure with characters like: Peter Pan Tinker Bell Wendy Captain Hook Mermaid from Mermaid Lagoon

And for those who are amassing the Disney100 Funko Pop! releases, there’s a Tinker Bell in Lantern deluxe Pop! and a Peter Pan Pop! and Poster in a protective case.

Disney 100 Peter Pan Tinker Bell in Lantern Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure #1331 – $29.99

Both Disney100 collectibles are highly detailed and the figures are securely sealed in their respective cases meaning they cannot be removed. Fortunately they’ll look great amongst all of your other Disney memorabilia.

Guests will find the new Peter Pan Funko Pop collection available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$59.99.

Funko Pop collection and prices range from $11.99-$59.99. These collectibles are expected to ship to fans in July and August 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Mermaid Pop! Vinyl Figure #1346 – $11.99

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Captain Hook Pop! Vinyl Figure #1348 – $11.99

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Wendy Pop! Vinyl Figure #1345 – $11.99

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Tinker Bell on Mirror Pop! Vinyl Figure #1347 – $11.99

Disney 100 Peter Pan and Tinker Bell Pop! Movie Poster #16 with Case – $59.99

More Disney100 Funko Pop!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.