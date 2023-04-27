Disney100: Walt Disney, Hannah Montana and More Funko Pop! Collectibles Arrive at Entertainment Earth

How wonderful is the Disney100 celebration?! If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while, then you know this milestone event has been a total blast. One of our favorite elements are the exciting merchandise collections that have already launched, and Funko is back with more Disney100 designs you’ll be anxious to secure for yourself.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! New Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

We’ve already seen some exciting Disney100 Funko Lady and the Tramp and the Mickey Mouse Disco Pop album that are taking the spotlight.

Both collectibles are securely sealed in a clear display case and the Pop! figures cannot be removed, but they’ll look great amongst all of your other Disney memorabilia.

Beyond the incredible display pieces, fans can opt for a new Walt Disney Pop! as well as a Hannah Montana figure that would get Miley Stewart’s approval.

Guests will find the new Disney100 Funko Pop collection available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

These collectibles are expected to ship to fans in July and August 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

More Disney100 Funko Pop!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.