Disney100 Branded Coca-Cola Bottles Arrive at Disney Springs

Disney has partnered with Coca-Cola to unveil new bottles featuring Disney100 branding, and we spotted them today at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney100 branding can now be found on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • We spotted these today at Disney Springs.

