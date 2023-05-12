Disney100 Branded Coca-Cola Bottles Arrive at Disney Springs

Disney has partnered with Coca-Cola to unveil new bottles featuring Disney100 branding, and we spotted them today at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Disney100 branding can now be found on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles at the Walt Disney World

We spotted these today at Disney Springs.

​​

These are similar to the bottles introduced for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary

