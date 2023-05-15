“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” Returns to Disney+ on June 28th with “The Making of Season 3”

Star Wars fans will get the chance to learn more about the third season of The Mandalorian with the forthcoming return of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Take a look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with an all-new special, The Making of Season 3.
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 will begin streaming June 28th only on Disney+.
