“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” Returns to Disney+ on June 28th with “The Making of Season 3”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Star Wars fans will get the chance to learn more about the third season of The Mandalorian with the forthcoming return of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Take a look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with an all-new special, The Making of Season 3.
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 will begin streaming June 28th only on Disney+.
  • Check out some of our recaps for previous episodes of the Disney Gallery series, focusing on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
  • If you’re in the recapping mood, feel free to check out Mike’s recaps of each episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now