The Refreshment Station Now Open at EPCOT

While the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is still giving guests plenty of places to try some new food and beverage offerings, The Refreshment Station hosted by Coca-Cola is now also open at the park.

As announced by the Disney Eats Instagram account

The menu at The Refreshment Station includes: Frozen Coca-Cola Frozen Fanta Banana Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Caramel and Blueberries Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Caramel and Blueberries Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Assorted Candies Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Assorted Candies



The Refreshment Station is located between the Creations Shop and Test Track

