The Refreshment Station Now Open at EPCOT

While the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is still giving guests plenty of places to try some new food and beverage offerings, The Refreshment Station hosted by Coca-Cola is now also open at the park.
- As announced by the Disney Eats Instagram account, The Refreshment Station hosted by Coca-Cola at EPCOT is offering a variety of sweet sips perfect for the summer.
- The menu at The Refreshment Station includes:
- Frozen Coca-Cola
- Frozen Fanta Banana
- Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Caramel and Blueberries
- Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Caramel and Blueberries
- Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Assorted Candies
- Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Assorted Candies
- The Refreshment Station is located between the Creations Shop and Test Track.
