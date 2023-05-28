The Refreshment Station Now Open at EPCOT

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

While the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is still giving guests plenty of places to try some new food and beverage offerings, The Refreshment Station hosted by Coca-Cola is now also open at the park.

  • As announced by the Disney Eats Instagram account, The Refreshment Station hosted by Coca-Cola at EPCOT is offering a variety of sweet sips perfect for the summer.
  • The menu at The Refreshment Station includes:
    • Frozen Coca-Cola
    • Frozen Fanta Banana
    • Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Caramel and Blueberries
    • Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Caramel and Blueberries
    • Frozen Coca-Cola topped with Assorted Candies
    • Frozen Fanta Banana topped with Assorted Candies

  • The Refreshment Station is located between the Creations Shop and Test Track.

ICYMI – More EPCOT news:

  • Fire up the Dream Mobile—It’s time to journey into imagination with Dreamfinder, Figment, and an inspiring pin celebrating 40 years of the iconic EPCOT attraction.
  • With just one spark of inspiration (and if you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder), you can get your hands on the new Figment Annual Passholder magnet.
  • June is Pride Month, and both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be celebrating with a variety of delicious dishes and sips expertly created by Disney’s talented teams of chefs and mixologists.