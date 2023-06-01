Disney Parks Blog Uncovers More “Indiana Jones” Merchandise Collections Celebrating the Franchise

It’s time. Fans are once again looking into the mysterious and thrilling world of Indiana Jones merchandise, and they can tip their fedoras to the folks at the Disney Parks Blog for uncovering the glorious collections!

With the new film hitting theaters at the end of the month, Disney is highlighting some of the incredible merchandise offerings that are available to fans right now.

With the new film hitting theaters at the end of the month, Disney is highlighting some of the incredible merchandise offerings that are available to fans right now. Guests can discover an thrilling lineup of Indiana Jones inspired products that span everything from action figures and apparel to games, accessories and even cool collectible pieces that likely belong in a museum (shh! we won’t tell!).

The assortment covers Indy’s previous adventures Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and featured brands include: Reyn Spooner Gentle Giant Ltd. Regal Robot Heroes & Villains U.S. Wings RSVLTS Hasbro BoxLunch shopDisney

and and featured brands include: So what are you waiting for? Come explore the latest (and maybe greatest) Indiana Jones collections that have been uncovered by the Disney Parks Blog

Reyn Spooner’s hand-illustrated vignettes portray some of Indy’s most iconic moments, all on a breezy Hawaiian-style shirt. The Raiders of the Lost Ark shirt is available now in four styles: Classic Button Front, Tailored Button Front, Pullover, and Youth Classic Button Front.

Gentle Giant, Ltd has a The Golden Idol Bank where you can safely store your coins as you save up to purchase the Treasures Premier Collection Statue.

Share your fandom everywhere you go with Heroes & Villains Indiana Jones fleece sweatshirts coming soon. The collection includes styles for Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and Last Crusade, plus a short and long sleeve “Welcome to Cairo” and “Icons of Adventure Since 1935″ tees.

Hitting the road? The Indiana Jones Adventure Bag by U.S. Wings is big enough to hold your valuables, whether that be an ancient idol or a 10-inch tablet. For some added fun, the top flap reads “Property of Dr. H. Jones, Jr.”

For those seeking replicas to add to their collection, Regal Robot has a Golden Idol and Pedestal Magnet Set and a Temple Trap Large Wall Décor. The latter is a three-dimensional sculpture that measures roughly 15 inches in size just like the prop from the Raiders!

We all love it when RSVLTS emphasizes our favorite fandoms and their Indiana Jones collection is as thrilling as it sounds. Three popular designs are Boulders, Snakes, and Idols, Tikiana Jones, and It’s the Mileage, while the full assortment boasts an additional five patterns.

Make room on your display shelf for the Hasbro’s Indiana Jones Adventure Series of action figures. This year the line will feature Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and you won’t want to miss out. Select figures in the line also include Build-An-Artifact pieces to assemble the Skull Temple, inspired by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The whole family can get in on the fun with Indy apparel at BoxLunch such as the Indiana Jones Patch Utility Overshirt and Indiana Jones Map Color Block Long Sleeve T-Shirt. Oh, and tiny explorers will be super comfy in the Indiana Jones Map Infant One-Piece.

Merchandise collections inspired by the Indiana Jones stories will be coming soon to shopDisney, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But wait! U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers can shop now! Now through June 8th, guests can swing over to shopDisney to check out the Indiana Jones collection as part of Disney+ early access.

No matter where you’re journeying, be sure to stay hydrated. This Stainless Steel Tumbler will do wonders for your water intake (we make no promises). Kids can dress like Indy for all their upcoming adventures with the Faux Button-Down T-Shirt or Costume Accessory Set.

For adults there’s a Tie-Dye T-Shirt featuring Indy’s signature fedora hat and whip; and if you prefer puzzles of the jigsaw variety, this 4-Pack Puzzle Set should be top of your list!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.