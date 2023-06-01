Photos: Latest Construction Update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

Just two days ago, Disneyland’s Splash Mountain closed for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Meanwhile at the Magic Kingdom, work has been underway since January. Let’s take a look around the construction site at the latest progress.

Recently, the top of the former Chickapin Hill was removed, as the new attraction will be a salt mine, as there are no mountains in New Orleans. Scaffolding stretches high up the structure as it is reshaped.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

The Splash Mountain logo has long been removed from the queue barn.

Earlier today, we learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post for more details, as well as a Q&A with some of the Imagineers working on the attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.