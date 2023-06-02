Disney Legend Jodi Benson Visits “Disney100: The Exhibition”

Disney100: The Exhibition has gadgets and gizmos aplenty and the Little Mermaid herself stopped by to check it out.
- Disney Legend Jodi Benson visited Disney100: The Exhibition in Philadelphia recently, as their official Facebook page shared.
- Benson famously voiced Ariel from Disney’s 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid.
- Disney100: The Exhibition opened on February 18, 2023 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and runs through August 27, 2023. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.
- Disney100: The Exhibition also debuted in Munich in April.
- You can get your tickets to Disney100: The Exhibition here.
- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and the Disneyland Resort is commemorating the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.
- Disney100 celebrates incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.
- While the Disney100 celebration has been going on at Disneyland for some time now, Walt Disney World announced recently that EPCOT will play host to the festivities on the east coast in late 2023.